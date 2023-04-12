A major move is in the offing as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) market cap hits 904.27 million

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.41, soaring 2.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.63 and dropped to $7.40 before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. Within the past 52 weeks, AXL’s price has moved between $6.36 and $11.96.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 967.50%. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

The firm has a total of 19000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.56, operating margin of +4.61, and the pretax margin is +1.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 3.08%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 265,797. In this transaction VP & General Counsel of this company sold 29,533 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 104,621 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s President Forging sold 59,265 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $533,385. This insider now owns 297,435 shares in total.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +1.06 while generating a return on equity of 11.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 967.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.38% during the next five years compared to -29.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., AXL], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s (AXL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.75. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 904.27 million based on 116,815K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,802 M and income totals 64,300 K. The company made 1,393 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.