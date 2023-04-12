A major move is in the offing as Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) market cap hits 838.91 million

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.89. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.89 and dropped to $19.87 before settling in for the closing price of $19.87. Within the past 52 weeks, CSII’s price has moved between $12.26 and $22.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -172.40%. With a float of $40.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 725 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.58, operating margin of -15.16, and the pretax margin is -15.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 43,496. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $14.50, taking the stock ownership to the 109,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 3,000 for $14.49, making the entire transaction worth $43,467. This insider now owns 580,713 shares in total.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -15.63 while generating a return on equity of -14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -172.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Trading Performance Indicators

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

Looking closely at Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s (CSII) raw stochastic average was set at 99.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.45. However, in the short run, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.88. Second resistance stands at $19.90. The third major resistance level sits at $19.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.84.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 838.91 million based on 42,198K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 236,220 K and income totals -36,930 K. The company made 61,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.