A major move is in the offing as Flywire Corporation (FLYW) market cap hits 3.18 billion

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) stock priced at $28.24, up 2.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.28 and dropped to $28.07 before settling in for the closing price of $28.22. FLYW’s price has ranged from $14.56 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.70%. With a float of $101.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.05 million.

The firm has a total of 1000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.83, operating margin of -10.10, and the pretax margin is -12.91.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 553,971. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 19,033 shares at a rate of $29.11, taking the stock ownership to the 1,200,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 27,138 for $29.11, making the entire transaction worth $789,919. This insider now owns 1,219,267 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -13.60 while generating a return on equity of -8.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flywire Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flywire Corporation, FLYW], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 92.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.98. The third major resistance level sits at $30.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.04.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.18 billion, the company has a total of 110,018K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 289,380 K while annual income is -39,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 73,050 K while its latest quarter income was -1,130 K.