A major move is in the offing as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) market cap hits 112.59 billion

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $68.43, up 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.61 and dropped to $68.09 before settling in for the closing price of $67.67. Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has traded in a range of $50.61-$71.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 12.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 129341 employees.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Looking closely at HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 70.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.27. However, in the short run, HDFC Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.78. Second resistance stands at $68.95. The third major resistance level sits at $69.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.74.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 112.59 billion has total of 1,848,514K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,138 M in contrast with the sum of 5,088 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,603 M and last quarter income was 1,549 M.