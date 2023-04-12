Search
Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) market cap hits 195.05 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) stock priced at $5.67, down -3.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.71 and dropped to $5.3401 before settling in for the closing price of $5.61. NINE’s price has ranged from $2.03 to $17.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.90%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.19, operating margin of +8.05, and the pretax margin is +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 741,332. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 107,284 shares at a rate of $6.91, taking the stock ownership to the 281,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s insider sold 27,460 for $7.01, making the entire transaction worth $192,495. This insider now owns 150,676 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Looking closely at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 4.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.81. However, in the short run, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.63. Second resistance stands at $5.85. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.89.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 195.05 million, the company has a total of 34,721K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 593,380 K while annual income is 14,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 166,670 K while its latest quarter income was 7,980 K.

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

About us

Most recent

Most popular

