Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 11, 2023, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) opened at $8.10, higher 6.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.58 and dropped to $8.10 before settling in for the closing price of $8.04. Price fluctuations for AGRO have ranged from $6.95 to $13.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -36.60% at the time writing. With a float of $108.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.11, operating margin of -5.21, and the pretax margin is +10.76.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 10.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47 and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.74 in the near term. At $8.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.78.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

There are currently 111,382K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 925.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,348 M according to its annual income of 108,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 371,620 K and its income totaled 3,250 K.