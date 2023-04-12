Albemarle Corporation (ALB) last year’s performance of -4.79% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $201.31, soaring 0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $202.35 and dropped to $197.05 before settling in for the closing price of $199.82. Within the past 52 weeks, ALB’s price has moved between $185.15 and $334.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 19.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.30%. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.15, operating margin of +34.17, and the pretax margin is +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,432,980. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 5,700 shares at a rate of $251.40, taking the stock ownership to the 69,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 417 for $255.49, making the entire transaction worth $106,539. This insider now owns 75,203 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.28) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.82, a number that is poised to hit 6.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 27.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.75 million, its volume of 2.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.85.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $242.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $253.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $203.69 in the near term. At $205.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $208.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $195.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $193.09.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.91 billion based on 117,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,320 M and income totals 2,690 M. The company made 2,621 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,132 M in sales during its previous quarter.