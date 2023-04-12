Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) posted a 9.40% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock priced at $1.24, up 5.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. BIRD’s price has ranged from $1.03 to $6.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -120.80%. With a float of $92.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.09, operating margin of -32.31, and the pretax margin is -33.63.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 81,860. In this transaction Director of this company bought 75,796 shares at a rate of $1.08, taking the stock ownership to the 106,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,570 for $2.82, making the entire transaction worth $29,807. This insider now owns 323,188 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.04 while generating a return on equity of -28.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allbirds Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Looking closely at Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0992, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1897. However, in the short run, Allbirds Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3200. Second resistance stands at $1.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1600.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 187.00 million, the company has a total of 149,962K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 297,770 K while annual income is -101,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 84,180 K while its latest quarter income was -24,870 K.