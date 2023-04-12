Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 34,926 M

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock priced at $28.02, up 2.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.75 and dropped to $27.9577 before settling in for the closing price of $27.94. BAC’s price has ranged from $26.32 to $40.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.80%. With a float of $7.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 billion.

In an organization with 217000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,600,411. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 105,054 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 319,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,712,137. This insider now owns 214,747 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank of America Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 48.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 55.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.42. However, in the short run, Bank of America Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.99. Second resistance stands at $29.26. The third major resistance level sits at $29.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.40.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 228.01 billion, the company has a total of 8,003,839K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 115,053 M while annual income is 27,528 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,926 M while its latest quarter income was 7,132 M.