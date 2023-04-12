Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is 23.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $2.63, up 13.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.88 and dropped to $2.605 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. Over the past 52 weeks, BFLY has traded in a range of $1.62-$8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -352.80%. With a float of $156.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 330 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 1,980. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,103,145 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 9,239 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $18,011. This insider now owns 1,104,345 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

The latest stats from [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.71 million was superior to 2.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 53.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. The third support level lies at $2.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 516.53 million has total of 203,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 73,390 K in contrast with the sum of -168,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,980 K and last quarter income was -33,700 K.