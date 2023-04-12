Can Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) drop of -0.42% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.77, soaring 2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.7271 and dropped to $25.52 before settling in for the closing price of $25.67. Within the past 52 weeks, PLRX’s price has moved between $3.96 and $36.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.20%. With a float of $45.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.99, operating margin of -1313.37, and the pretax margin is -1273.32.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 77,066. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y of this company sold 2,877 shares at a rate of $26.79, taking the stock ownership to the 50,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,339 for $26.52, making the entire transaction worth $937,222. This insider now owns 274,753 shares in total.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.7) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1273.32 while generating a return on equity of -48.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 153.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Pliant Therapeutics Inc.’s (PLRX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.89 in the near term. At $27.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.00. The third support level lies at $24.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.49 billion based on 58,940K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,690 K and income totals -123,320 K. The company made 1,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -35,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.