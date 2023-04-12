Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) average volume reaches $160.77K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) stock priced at $2.91, up 5.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.881 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. TAST’s price has ranged from $1.28 to $2.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.80%. With a float of $33.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.80 million.

The firm has a total of 24300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.68, operating margin of -1.42, and the pretax margin is -4.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 20,265. In this transaction VP of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.03, taking the stock ownership to the 88,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 17,000 for $1.46, making the entire transaction worth $24,794. This insider now owns 138,275 shares in total.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -41.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., TAST], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s (TAST) raw stochastic average was set at 95.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 169.10 million, the company has a total of 56,315K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,730 M while annual income is -75,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 445,060 K while its latest quarter income was -19,130 K.