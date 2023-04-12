Search
admin
admin

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) soared 1.25 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On April 11, 2023, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) opened at $23.10, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.82 and dropped to $23.05 before settling in for the closing price of $23.11. Price fluctuations for SAVA have ranged from $13.84 to $51.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -130.80% at the time writing. With a float of $39.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,990,630. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,276 shares at a rate of $25.76, taking the stock ownership to the 275,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 11,565 for $26.13, making the entire transaction worth $302,193. This insider now owns 197,724 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.56) by $0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.80 in the near term. At $24.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.26.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are currently 41,749K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 971.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -76,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -19,134 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) drop of -0.56% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $192.88, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading...
Read more

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) kicked off at the price of $14.32: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
April 11, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $14.22, that was 1.20% jump from the session...
Read more

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.64 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock priced at $24.59, up 0.89% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.