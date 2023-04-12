Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) soared 6.90 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.02, soaring 6.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.12 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Within the past 52 weeks, CBD’s price has moved between $2.54 and $5.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -112.70%. With a float of $158.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

In an organization with 110000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.46, operating margin of -0.39, and the pretax margin is -6.41.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -5.94 while generating a return on equity of -8.17.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. However, in the short run, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.14. Second resistance stands at $3.19. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 842.21 million based on 269,455K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,355 M and income totals -33,320 K. The company made -2,622 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -209,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.