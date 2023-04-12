Coursera Inc. (COUR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 523,760 K

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) stock priced at $11.22, up 2.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.505 and dropped to $11.185 before settling in for the closing price of $11.11. COUR’s price has ranged from $9.81 to $23.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.60%. With a float of $129.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1401 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.29, operating margin of -31.93, and the pretax margin is -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 539,555. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.79, taking the stock ownership to the 2,834,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $10.94, making the entire transaction worth $273,548. This insider now owns 7,355,398 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coursera Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.56 in the near term. At $11.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.92.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.73 billion, the company has a total of 149,650K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 523,760 K while annual income is -175,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 142,180 K while its latest quarter income was -51,720 K.