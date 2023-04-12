Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) last year’s performance of -34.37% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $9.18, down -2.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.19 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $9.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has traded in a range of $7.84-$19.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.60%. With a float of $105.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 382 employees.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 243,123. In this transaction Pres & Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 24,446 shares at a rate of $9.95, taking the stock ownership to the 225,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,250 for $10.42, making the entire transaction worth $65,099. This insider now owns 11,257,352 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Looking closely at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.88. However, in the short run, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.09. Second resistance stands at $9.29. The third major resistance level sits at $9.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.51.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.32 billion has total of 148,567K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,480 K in contrast with the sum of -22,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,270 K and last quarter income was 2,820 K.