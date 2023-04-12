CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) plunged -3.96 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 11, 2023, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) opened at $136.00, lower -3.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.32 and dropped to $132.07 before settling in for the closing price of $137.88. Price fluctuations for CYBR have ranged from $100.35 to $180.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.40% at the time writing. With a float of $40.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2768 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.59, operating margin of -25.39, and the pretax margin is -23.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -22.03 while generating a return on equity of -18.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 147.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

The latest stats from [CyberArk Software Ltd., CYBR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.67.

During the past 100 days, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 36.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $137.85. The third major resistance level sits at $139.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $126.64.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Key Stats

There are currently 41,029K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 591,710 K according to its annual income of -130,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 169,150 K and its income totaled -22,200 K.