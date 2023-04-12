Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is expecting -9.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) stock priced at $9.02, up 6.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.655 and dropped to $9.02 before settling in for the closing price of $8.98. CTKB’s price has ranged from $7.38 to $16.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.00%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.02 million.

The firm has a total of 583 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of -0.73, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 177,600. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 7,684,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,000 for $8.33, making the entire transaction worth $24,990. This insider now owns 111,201 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB], we can find that recorded value of 0.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.04. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.53.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.25 billion, the company has a total of 135,431K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 164,040 K while annual income is 2,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,340 K while its latest quarter income was 3,530 K.