CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) average volume reaches $1.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 11, 2023, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) opened at $1.60, higher 5.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Price fluctuations for CTMX have ranged from $1.17 to $3.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.40% at the time writing. With a float of $65.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.11 million.

The firm has a total of 116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.98, operating margin of -176.13, and the pretax margin is -186.82.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 7,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.55, taking the stock ownership to the 5,142 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s CEO sold 7,121 for $1.88, making the entire transaction worth $13,391. This insider now owns 388,821 shares in total.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -186.82 while generating a return on equity of -5,475.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CytomX Therapeutics Inc., CTMX], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0807, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7529. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4533.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

There are currently 66,228K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,160 K according to its annual income of -99,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 950 K and its income totaled -27,950 K.