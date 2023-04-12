Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) volume exceeds 0.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

April 11, 2023, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) trading session started at the price of $3.03, that was 3.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.165 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. A 52-week range for DOUG has been $2.84 – $7.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -106.30%. With a float of $68.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.42 million.

The firm has a total of 957 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.78, operating margin of -0.15, and the pretax margin is +0.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Douglas Elliman Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Douglas Elliman Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 399,340. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 2,876,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s Director bought 40,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $157,200. This insider now owns 135,587 shares in total.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -0.55 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Douglas Elliman Inc., DOUG], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) raw stochastic average was set at 12.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.24. The third major resistance level sits at $3.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.92.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Key Stats

There are 84,416K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 265.11 million. As of now, sales total 1,153 M while income totals -5,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 207,330 K while its last quarter net income were -18,420 K.