Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) volume exceeds 0.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) stock priced at $8.76, down -1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.895 and dropped to $8.04 before settling in for the closing price of $8.82. DYN’s price has ranged from $4.30 to $15.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.30%. With a float of $51.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.83 million.

The firm has a total of 123 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 99,189. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 7,441 shares at a rate of $13.33, taking the stock ownership to the 92,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s insider sold 7,318 for $13.33, making the entire transaction worth $97,549. This insider now owns 322,483 shares in total.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.74 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -54.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dyne Therapeutics Inc., DYN], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s (DYN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.39. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.33.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 474.88 million, the company has a total of 56,338K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -168,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -38,827 K.