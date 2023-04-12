EPR Properties (EPR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.42% last month.

On April 11, 2023, EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) opened at $38.96, higher 2.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.03 and dropped to $38.84 before settling in for the closing price of $38.76. Price fluctuations for EPR have ranged from $33.92 to $55.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 4.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.40% at the time writing. With a float of $73.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees.

EPR Properties (EPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EPR Properties is 1.65%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 22,570. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $45.14, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares.

EPR Properties (EPR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EPR Properties (EPR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, EPR Properties’s (EPR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.21 in the near term. At $40.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.33. The third support level lies at $37.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Key Stats

There are currently 75,288K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 658,030 K according to its annual income of 176,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 178,700 K and its income totaled 42,330 K.