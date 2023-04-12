Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -72.87% last month.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) stock priced at $1.35, down -9.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. ESPR’s price has ranged from $1.23 to $8.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.20%. With a float of $73.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.56 million.

In an organization with 199 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.61, operating margin of -237.83, and the pretax margin is -309.58.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 12,479. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 6,999 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 292,816 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 3,808 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $6,785. This insider now owns 128,002 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -309.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.1414, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.2527. However, in the short run, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3300. Second resistance stands at $1.4200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1400. The third support level lies at $1.0500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 102.03 million, the company has a total of 89,071K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,480 K while annual income is -233,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,820 K while its latest quarter income was -55,490 K.