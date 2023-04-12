Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $1.26, up 4.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. GWH’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $6.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.70%. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.42 million.

In an organization with 271 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 218.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0314. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3767. Second resistance stands at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0967.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 196.84 million, the company has a total of 154,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -77,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -25,080 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.86 million

Sana Meer -
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $107.85, soaring 1.27% from the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 10.56% for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
April 11, 2023, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) trading session started at the price of $139.19, that was 0.69% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American Tower Corporation (AMT) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
On April 11, 2023, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) opened at $208.32, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.