ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) stock priced at $1.26, up 4.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. GWH’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $6.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.70%. With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.42 million.

In an organization with 271 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ESS Tech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 218.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 9.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0314. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3767. Second resistance stands at $1.4433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0967.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 196.84 million, the company has a total of 154,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -77,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -25,080 K.