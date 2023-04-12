Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) 20 Days SMA touches 8.48%: The odds favor the bear

On April 11, 2023, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) opened at $22.20, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.4975 and dropped to $22.19 before settling in for the closing price of $22.28. Price fluctuations for FMS have ranged from $12.78 to $34.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.20% at the time writing. With a float of $586.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.83 million.

The firm has a total of 128044 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.38, operating margin of +9.04, and the pretax margin is +5.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 5.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.02% during the next five years compared to -9.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, FMS], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.65. The third major resistance level sits at $22.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Key Stats

There are currently 586,827K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,438 M according to its annual income of 709,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,139 M and its income totaled 144,570 K.