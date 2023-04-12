Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is expecting 64.91% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $6.73, up 7.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.49 and dropped to $6.64 before settling in for the closing price of $6.66. Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has traded in a range of $2.20-$6.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.40%. With a float of $68.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.16 million.

The firm has a total of 839 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Gatos Silver Inc. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -14.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61 and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gatos Silver Inc., GATO], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Gatos Silver Inc.’s (GATO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.96. The third major resistance level sits at $8.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.87.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 495.25 million has total of 69,162K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -43,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 1,900 K.