GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.97%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $0.31, down -1.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3349 and dropped to $0.3042 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has traded in a range of $0.22-$2.76.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -62.20%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 941. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 2,776 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 184,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 1,731 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $587. This insider now owns 53,717 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4055, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8243. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3263 in the near term. At $0.3459, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3570. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2956, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2845. The third support level lies at $0.2649 if the price breaches the second support level.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 226.87 million has total of 798,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 234,690 K in contrast with the sum of -548,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 61,350 K and last quarter income was -308,760 K.