Gentex Corporation (GNTX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 11, 2023, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) opened at $27.34, higher 1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.76 and dropped to $27.27 before settling in for the closing price of $27.21. Price fluctuations for GNTX have ranged from $23.28 to $31.48 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 1.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.60% at the time writing. With a float of $233.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.18 million.

In an organization with 5466 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.78, operating margin of +19.28, and the pretax margin is +19.27.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gentex Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 35,285. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,242 shares at a rate of $28.41, taking the stock ownership to the 36,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s General Counsel sold 9,895 for $28.29, making the entire transaction worth $279,948. This insider now owns 20,631 shares in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 15.68.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gentex Corporation (GNTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.45. However, in the short run, Gentex Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.82. Second resistance stands at $28.03. The third major resistance level sits at $28.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.84.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Key Stats

There are currently 234,178K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,919 M according to its annual income of 318,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 493,650 K and its income totaled 86,170 K.