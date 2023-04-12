Search
Shaun Noe
Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.31% last month.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) stock priced at $21.50, up 2.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.96 and dropped to $21.35 before settling in for the closing price of $21.35. GLNG’s price has ranged from $20.01 to $30.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 13.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 671.10%. With a float of $91.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.20 million.

In an organization with 1703 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.58, operating margin of +35.36, and the pretax margin is +372.01.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Golar LNG Limited is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.20%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +325.85 while generating a return on equity of 41.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 671.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 45.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golar LNG Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Golar LNG Limited’s (GLNG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.02. However, in the short run, Golar LNG Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.14. Second resistance stands at $22.35. The third major resistance level sits at $22.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.13. The third support level lies at $20.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.36 billion, the company has a total of 107,430K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 267,740 K while annual income is 787,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,949 K while its latest quarter income was 71,438 K.

