Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) is 2.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $9.53, up 3.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.94 and dropped to $9.52 before settling in for the closing price of $9.53. Over the past 52 weeks, GLRE has traded in a range of $6.51-$10.49.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -4.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.50%. With a float of $26.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 48 employees.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance Industry. The insider ownership of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 5.18.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s (GLRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22 and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 99443.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Greenlight Capital Re Ltd.’s (GLRE) raw stochastic average was set at 77.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.01 in the near term. At $10.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. The third support level lies at $9.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 341.40 million has total of 34,842K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 526,680 K in contrast with the sum of 25,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,510 K and last quarter income was 34,750 K.