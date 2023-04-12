Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) volume exceeds 0.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $11.21, up 4.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.67 and dropped to $11.21 before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has traded in a range of $5.72-$14.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 83.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -19.80%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9275 employees.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +4.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Looking closely at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 64.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.33. However, in the short run, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.81. Second resistance stands at $11.97. The third major resistance level sits at $12.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.89.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.72 billion has total of 147,470K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,111 M in contrast with the sum of 326,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 101,573 M and last quarter income was 10,655 M.