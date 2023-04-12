Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) 20 Days SMA touches 7.74%: The odds favor the bear

April 11, 2023, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) trading session started at the price of $8.75, that was 3.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.10 and dropped to $8.74 before settling in for the closing price of $8.74. A 52-week range for HA has been $7.44 – $21.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -63.90%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.41 million.

The firm has a total of 7108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of -7.24, and the pretax margin is -11.13.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 34,714. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 83,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,740 for $14.02, making the entire transaction worth $108,536. This insider now owns 52,340 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.7) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -53.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.32. The third major resistance level sits at $9.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.47.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are 51,547K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 475.49 million. As of now, sales total 2,641 M while income totals -240,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 731,030 K while its last quarter net income were -71,230 K.