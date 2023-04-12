Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 4,863 M

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $83.19, soaring 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.655 and dropped to $82.98 before settling in for the closing price of $83.07. Within the past 52 weeks, HOLX’s price has moved between $59.78 and $86.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 9.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.80%. With a float of $244.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6944 workers is very important to gauge.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hologic Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 778,445. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 9,128 shares at a rate of $85.28, taking the stock ownership to the 14,298 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,649 for $76.40, making the entire transaction worth $125,984. This insider now owns 8,545 shares in total.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.91) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

The latest stats from [Hologic Inc., HOLX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was inferior to 1.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Hologic Inc.’s (HOLX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.07. The third major resistance level sits at $84.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.45.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.41 billion based on 246,551K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,863 M and income totals 1,302 M. The company made 1,074 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 187,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.