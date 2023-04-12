Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,261 M

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.87, soaring 0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.19 and dropped to $26.87 before settling in for the closing price of $26.79. Within the past 52 weeks, HUN’s price has moved between $23.53 and $37.13.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 3.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -50.90%. With a float of $179.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.27, operating margin of +8.85, and the pretax margin is +8.69.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Huntsman Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 298,995. In this transaction Exec VP, GC and Sec of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.90, taking the stock ownership to the 341,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $30.18, making the entire transaction worth $452,644. This insider now owns 18,533 shares in total.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.58 while generating a return on equity of 11.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.70% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Huntsman Corporation’s (HUN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.14 in the near term. At $27.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.50.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.02 billion based on 183,673K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,023 M and income totals 460,000 K. The company made 1,261 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -91,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.