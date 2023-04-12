IMAX Corporation (IMAX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 20.10% last month.

April 11, 2023, IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) trading session started at the price of $20.86, that was 0.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.27 and dropped to $20.465 before settling in for the closing price of $20.85. A 52-week range for IMAX has been $12.13 – $20.93.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.50%. With a float of $46.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.79 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 779 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.07, operating margin of +1.47, and the pretax margin is -3.25.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IMAX Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of IMAX Corporation is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 366,976. In this transaction President, IMAX Theatres of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $18.35, taking the stock ownership to the 82,271 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s CTO & EVP sold 7,697 for $18.32, making the entire transaction worth $141,009. This insider now owns 34,106 shares in total.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7.58 while generating a return on equity of -7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -33.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 123.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IMAX Corporation (IMAX)

The latest stats from [IMAX Corporation, IMAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, IMAX Corporation’s (IMAX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.69. The third major resistance level sits at $22.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.08. The third support level lies at $19.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Key Stats

There are 53,970K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 300,810 K while income totals -22,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 98,050 K while its last quarter net income were 2,610 K.