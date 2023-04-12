Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is 8.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $259.60, soaring 1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $263.62 and dropped to $259.165 before settling in for the closing price of $258.94. Within the past 52 weeks, ISRG’s price has moved between $180.07 and $308.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 14.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.60%. With a float of $348.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12120 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.30, operating margin of +25.35, and the pretax margin is +25.82.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 286,273. In this transaction EVP & Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,253 shares at a rate of $228.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 1,971 for $240.77, making the entire transaction worth $474,558. This insider now owns 6,365 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.49% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

The latest stats from [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.90.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 64.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $242.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $264.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $266.31. The third major resistance level sits at $268.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $260.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $257.40. The third support level lies at $255.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 92.43 billion based on 350,257K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,222 M and income totals 1,322 M. The company made 1,655 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 324,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.