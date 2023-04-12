Investors finally get a glimpse of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) volume hitting the figure of 0.89 million.

On April 11, 2023, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) opened at $4.66, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.72 and dropped to $4.625 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Price fluctuations for BRMK have ranged from $3.52 to $8.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -240.90% at the time writing. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.57, operating margin of +32.90, and the pretax margin is -106.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -106.90 while generating a return on equity of -11.21.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 68.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.72 in the near term. At $4.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.59. The third support level lies at $4.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

There are currently 131,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 620.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 108,880 K according to its annual income of -116,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,360 K and its income totaled -153,020 K.