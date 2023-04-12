Investors finally get a glimpse of Costamare Inc. (CMRE) volume hitting the figure of 0.54 million.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.37, soaring 1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.65 and dropped to $9.32 before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CMRE’s price has moved between $8.55 and $16.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 22.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.80%. With a float of $52.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2860 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.93, operating margin of +47.98, and the pretax margin is +49.59.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costamare Inc. is 77.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.68) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +49.82 while generating a return on equity of 28.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

The latest stats from [Costamare Inc., CMRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.84. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.18. The third support level lies at $9.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.18 billion based on 122,302K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,114 M and income totals 554,960 K. The company made 265,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 194,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.