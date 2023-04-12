Investors finally get a glimpse of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) volume hitting the figure of 2.17 million.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) stock priced at $0.1413, down -14.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1413 and dropped to $0.1094 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. SMFL’s price has ranged from $0.13 to $1.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -290.80%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 145 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.38, operating margin of -68.71, and the pretax margin is -168.73.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Smart for Life Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 298,377. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,161,000 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 5,229,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,161,000 for $0.26, making the entire transaction worth $298,377. This insider now owns 5,229,000 shares in total.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -168.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -290.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Smart for Life Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)

The latest stats from [Smart for Life Inc., SMFL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Smart for Life Inc.’s (SMFL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 106.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3595. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1344. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1538. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1663. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1025, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0900. The third support level lies at $0.0706 if the price breaches the second support level.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.28 million, the company has a total of 39,178K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,770 K while annual income is -29,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,670 K while its latest quarter income was -8,070 K.