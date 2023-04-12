Investors must take note of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) performance last week, which was -25.79%.

April 11, 2023, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) trading session started at the price of $11.28, that was -23.83% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.705 and dropped to $10.62 before settling in for the closing price of $15.11. A 52-week range for ADTN has been $14.76 – $25.47.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 9.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.60%. With a float of $75.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of -3.86, and the pretax margin is -6.92.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ADTRAN Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 12,529. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 652 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 805,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director bought 36 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $698. This insider now owns 21,673 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.20 while generating a return on equity of -0.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -15.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.94 in the near term. At $12.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.19. The third support level lies at $9.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

There are 78,634K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 923.22 million. As of now, sales total 1,026 M while income totals -2,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 358,270 K while its last quarter net income were 38,880 K.