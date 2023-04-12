Investors must take note of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) performance last week, which was 10.09%.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) stock priced at $74.12, up 8.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.515 and dropped to $74.12 before settling in for the closing price of $73.92. ASND’s price has ranged from $61.58 to $134.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 101.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -48.50%. With a float of $57.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.77, operating margin of -1097.85, and the pretax margin is -1094.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1139.63 while generating a return on equity of -95.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.34 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) saw its 5-day average volume 1.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.16.

During the past 100 days, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) raw stochastic average was set at 24.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.09 in the near term. At $86.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.21. The third support level lies at $68.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.49 billion, the company has a total of 57,152K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,920 K while annual income is -614,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,300 K while its latest quarter income was -216,910 K.