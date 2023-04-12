Investors must take note of MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) performance last week, which was -6.77%.

April 11, 2023, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) trading session started at the price of $209.68, that was -1.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.53 and dropped to $198.72 before settling in for the closing price of $214.25. A 52-week range for MDB has been $135.15 – $438.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.90%. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.53 million.

In an organization with 4619 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.08, operating margin of -27.00, and the pretax margin is -25.95.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MongoDB Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 11,206,414. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 49,249 shares at a rate of $227.55, taking the stock ownership to the 222,311 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s COO and CFO sold 5,157 for $228.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,177,635. This insider now owns 103,706 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -26.90 while generating a return on equity of -49.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.13.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $216.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $228.14. However, in the short run, MongoDB Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $218.46. Second resistance stands at $225.40. The third major resistance level sits at $235.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.78. The third support level lies at $184.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

There are 70,037K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.62 billion. As of now, sales total 1,284 M while income totals -345,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,310 K while its last quarter net income were -64,400 K.