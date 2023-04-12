Search
Steve Mayer
Investors must take note of Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) performance last week, which was -6.94%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $1.54, up 3.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. Over the past 52 weeks, QSI has traded in a range of $1.51-$4.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.10%. With a float of $96.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 196 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,400. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 247,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 89,000 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $191,234. This insider now owns 1,801,000 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 22.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8842, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5560. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6567 in the near term. At $1.7033, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4367.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 222.44 million has total of 139,944K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -132,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -33,140 K.

