Investors must take note of RPC Inc.’s (RES) performance last week, which was -5.93%.

Company News

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.92, plunging -1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.92 and dropped to $7.73 before settling in for the closing price of $7.88. Within the past 52 weeks, RES’s price has moved between $5.70 and $12.91.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.50%. With a float of $77.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2732 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.88, operating margin of +17.61, and the pretax margin is +18.08.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +13.43 while generating a return on equity of 28.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

RPC Inc. (RES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 16.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.88 in the near term. At $8.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.62. The third support level lies at $7.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.73 billion based on 217,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,602 M and income totals 218,360 K. The company made 482,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Investors must take note of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s (AUR) performance last week, which was 6.02%.

Sana Meer -
April 11, 2023, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) trading session started at the price of $1.33, that was 6.82% jump from the session before....
Read more

Now that Adobe Inc.’s volume has hit 2.16 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
On April 11, 2023, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) opened at $374.01, lower -1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

A look at Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock priced at $39.33, up 0.25% from the previous...
Read more

