Investors must take note of Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) performance last week, which was -9.44%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $0.92, up 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Over the past 52 weeks, URG has traded in a range of $0.85-$1.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.70%. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -72405.26, operating margin of -104178.95, and the pretax margin is -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12685.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

The latest stats from [Ur-Energy Inc., URG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0721, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1709. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9323. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9499. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9039, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8931. The third support level lies at $0.8755 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 241.03 million has total of 264,727K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20 K in contrast with the sum of -17,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,897 K.

