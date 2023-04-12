Investors must take note of Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) performance last week, which was 0.24%.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) stock priced at $30.36, down -1.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.60 and dropped to $29.72 before settling in for the closing price of $30.29. WAFD’s price has ranged from $28.20 to $39.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.70%. With a float of $64.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.34 million.

In an organization with 2132 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Washington Federal Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 48,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,600 shares at a rate of $30.20, taking the stock ownership to the 28,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $31.10, making the entire transaction worth $108,850. This insider now owns 51,879 shares in total.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +32.21 while generating a return on equity of 10.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Washington Federal Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.52. However, in the short run, Washington Federal Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.37. Second resistance stands at $30.93. The third major resistance level sits at $31.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.17. The third support level lies at $28.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.95 billion, the company has a total of 65,793K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 732,730 K while annual income is 236,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 247,440 K while its latest quarter income was 79,510 K.