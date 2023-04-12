Investors must take note of World Fuel Services Corporation’s (INT) performance last week, which was -2.32%.

On April 11, 2023, World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) opened at $25.61, higher 0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.00 and dropped to $25.435 before settling in for the closing price of $25.61. Price fluctuations for INT have ranged from $19.29 to $30.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.30% at the time writing. With a float of $59.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5214 workers is very important to gauge.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of World Fuel Services Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 46.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

The latest stats from [World Fuel Services Corporation, INT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was superior to 0.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, World Fuel Services Corporation’s (INT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.28. The third major resistance level sits at $26.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.15. The third support level lies at $24.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Key Stats

There are currently 62,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,043 M according to its annual income of 114,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,878 M and its income totaled 20,900 K.