Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) 20 Days SMA touches 3.68%: The odds favor the bear

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $149.23, soaring 3.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $153.63 and dropped to $148.53 before settling in for the closing price of $148.72. Within the past 52 weeks, JKHY’s price has moved between $139.28 and $212.62.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.00%. With a float of $72.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6847 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 145,292. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $145.29, taking the stock ownership to the 16,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Board Chair & CEO sold 16,000 for $188.11, making the entire transaction worth $3,009,685. This insider now owns 106,099 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.6 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 26.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $155.17 in the near term. At $156.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $160.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.97.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.09 billion based on 72,991K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,943 M and income totals 362,920 K. The company made 505,310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 80,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.