Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.85 million

On April 11, 2023, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) opened at $0.545, higher 9.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6098 and dropped to $0.5412 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Price fluctuations for JAGX have ranged from $0.52 to $46.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.00% at the time writing. With a float of $1.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.98 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.94, operating margin of -287.85, and the pretax margin is -404.78.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jaguar Health Inc. is 2.06%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 10. In this transaction Chief of Staff, CCO & GC of this company bought 317 shares at a rate of $0.03, taking the stock ownership to the 6,983 shares.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$5.62) by -$3.38. This company achieved a net margin of -396.91 while generating a return on equity of -866.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.61, a number that is poised to hit -9.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -37.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jaguar Health Inc., JAGX], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Jaguar Health Inc.’s (JAGX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 218.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0716, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.8802. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6195. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6489. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6881. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5509, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5117. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4823.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Key Stats

There are currently 13,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,960 K according to its annual income of -47,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,260 K and its income totaled -7,580 K.