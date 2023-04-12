Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -9.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 11, 2023, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) opened at $56.62, higher 0.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.43 and dropped to $56.50 before settling in for the closing price of $56.36. Price fluctuations for JCI have ranged from $45.52 to $69.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $685.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.00 million.

In an organization with 102000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +9.39, and the pretax margin is +6.76.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 197,671. In this transaction VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr of this company sold 3,068 shares at a rate of $64.43, taking the stock ownership to the 5,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s EVP Chief Digital & Customer O sold 28,825 for $65.15, making the entire transaction worth $1,877,885. This insider now owns 8,101 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 9.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.95% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.87 million. That was better than the volume of 3.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.01. However, in the short run, Johnson Controls International plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.23. Second resistance stands at $57.80. The third major resistance level sits at $58.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.94. The third support level lies at $55.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

There are currently 618,176K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,299 M according to its annual income of 1,532 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,068 M and its income totaled 156,000 K.